India Couture Week 2024: Dolly J’s ‘La Vie en Rose’

DH Web Desk

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha was the showstopper for designer Dolly J at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

A model walks the ramp wearing designer Dolly J's creation at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

A presents a creation by designer Dolly J at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

A presents sashays down the ramp in a creation by designer Dolly J at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

A model walks the ramp wearing designer Dolly J's creation at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

A presents a creation by designer Dolly J at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

A presents sashays down the ramp in a creation by designer Dolly J at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

A presents a creation by designer Dolly J at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

A presents sashays down the ramp in a creation by designer Dolly J at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement