India Couture Week 2024: 'Evocative Nawabi Canvas' by Jayanti Reddy

DH Web Desk

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari made heads turn as she dazzled the show with her showstopper look at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

Credit: Special Arrangement

A model walks the ramp for designer Jayanti Reddy at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

Credit: Special Arrangement

A model presents a creation by designer Jayanti Reddy at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Models sasshay down the ramp in creations by designer Jayanti Reddy at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

Credit: Special Arrangement

A model sasshays down the ramp in a creation by designer Jayanti Reddy at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

Credit: Special Arrangement

