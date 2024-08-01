India Couture Week 2024: Falguni & Shane Peacock showcase 'Rang Mahal'

DH Web Desk

Showstoppers Rashmika Mandanna and Vicky Kaushal walk the ramp for designer duo Falguni Shane and Peacock at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

Rashmika Mandanna presents a creation by designers Falguni Shane and Peacock at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

A model walks the ramp in a creation by designers Falguni Shane and Peacock at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

