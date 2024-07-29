India Couture Week 2024: Rahul Mishra’s ‘Nargis’ collection

DH Web Desk
Actress Lisa Ray turned showstopper for designer Rahul Mishra as she sashayed down the ramp in his creation at the ongoing India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.
Credit: Special Arrangement
A model presents a creation by designer Rahul Mishra at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.
Credit: Special Arrangement
A showcases a creation by designer Rahul Mishra at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.
Credit: Special Arrangement
A model walks the ramp in a creation by designer Rahul Mishra at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.
Credit: Special Arrangement
A model presents a creation by designer Rahul Mishra at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Models showcase creations by designer Rahul Mishra at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.
Credit: Special Arrangement
A model walks the ramp in a creation by designer Rahul Mishra at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Models present creations by designer Rahul Mishra at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Lisa Ray showcases a creation by designer Rahul Mishra at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.
Credit: Special Arrangement