India Couture Week 2024: Rimzim Dadu's Baroque style collection

DH Web Desk

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala turns showstopper for designer Rimzim Dadu at the India Couture Week 2024 in New Delhi.

Credit: Special Arrangement

A model presents a creation by designer Rimzim Dadu at the India Couture Week 2024 in New Delhi.

Credit: Special Arrangement

A model walks the ramp in a creation by designer Rimzim Dadu at the India Couture Week 2024 in New Delhi.

Credit: Special Arrangement

A model poses in a creation by designer Rimzim Dadu at the India Couture Week 2024 in New Delhi.

A model walks down the ramp in a creation by designer Rimzim Dadu at the India Couture Week 2024 in New Delhi.

Credit: Special Arrangement

A model presents a creation by designer Rimzim Dadu at the India Couture Week 2024 in New Delhi.

Credit: Special Arrangement

A model walks the ramp in a creation by designer Rimzim Dadu at the India Couture Week 2024 in New Delhi.

Credit: Special Arrangement

A model sasshays down the ramp in a creation by designer Rimzim Dadu at the India Couture Week 2024 in New Delhi.

Credit: Special Arrangement

A model presents a creation by designer Rimzim Dadu at the India Couture Week 2024 in New Delhi.

Credit: Special Arrangement

A model walks the ramp in a creation by designer Rimzim Dadu at the India Couture Week 2024 in New Delhi.

Credit: Special Arrangement

A model on the ramp in a creation by designer Rimzim Dadu at the India Couture Week 2024 in New Delhi.

Credit: Special Arrangement