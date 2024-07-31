India Couture Week 2024: Rimzim Dadu's Baroque style collection

DH Web Desk
Actress Sobhita Dhulipala turns showstopper for designer Rimzim Dadu at the India Couture Week 2024 in New Delhi.
Credit: Special Arrangement
A model presents a creation by designer Rimzim Dadu at the India Couture Week 2024 in New Delhi.
Credit: Special Arrangement
A model walks the ramp in a creation by designer Rimzim Dadu at the India Couture Week 2024 in New Delhi.
Credit: Special Arrangement
A model poses in a creation by designer Rimzim Dadu at the India Couture Week 2024 in New Delhi.
Credit: Special arrangement
A model walks down the ramp in a creation by designer Rimzim Dadu at the India Couture Week 2024 in New Delhi.
Credit: Special Arrangement
A model presents a creation by designer Rimzim Dadu at the India Couture Week 2024 in New Delhi.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Credit: Special arrangement
A model walks the ramp in a creation by designer Rimzim Dadu at the India Couture Week 2024 in New Delhi.
Credit: Special Arrangement
A model sasshays down the ramp in a creation by designer Rimzim Dadu at the India Couture Week 2024 in New Delhi.
Credit: Special Arrangement
A model presents a creation by designer Rimzim Dadu at the India Couture Week 2024 in New Delhi.
Credit: Special Arrangement
A model walks the ramp in a creation by designer Rimzim Dadu at the India Couture Week 2024 in New Delhi.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Credit: Special arrangement
A model on the ramp in a creation by designer Rimzim Dadu at the India Couture Week 2024 in New Delhi.
Credit: Special Arrangement