India Couture Week 2024: 'Sehra' Festive Couture by Kunal Rawal

DH Web Desk

Showstopper Aditya Roy Kapur presents a creation by Kunal Rawal at India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

Fashion designer and actress Anaita Shroff Adajania also graced the show and presented Kunal Rawal's creation.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

A model presents a creation by Kunal Rawal at India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

A model showcases a creation by Kunal Rawal at India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

A model walks the ramp wearing a Kunal Rawal's creation during the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

A model presents a creation by Kunal Rawal at India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

A model showcases a creation by Kunal Rawal at India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

A model walks the ramp wearing a Kunal Rawal's creation during the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

A model presents a creation by Kunal Rawal at India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

A model showcases a creation by Kunal Rawal at India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement