India Couture Week 2024: Suneet Varma's 'Nazm' collection

DH Web Desk

A model presents a creation by designer Suneet Varma at the India Couture Week 2024.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

A model walks the ramp in a creation by Suneet Varma on Day 2 of the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

A model sashays down the ramp on Day 2 of the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

A model presents a creation by designer Suneet Varma at the India Couture Week 2024.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

A model walks the ramp in a creation by Suneet Varma on Day 2 of the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

A model sashays down the ramp on Day 2 of the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

A model presents a creation by designer Suneet Varma at the India Couture Week 2024.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement