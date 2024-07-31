India Couture Week 2024: Tarun Tahiliani unveils 'Otherworldly'

DH Web Desk
A model presents a creation by designer Tarun Tahiliani at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.
Credit: Special Arrangement
A model walks the ramp in a creation by designer Tarun Tahiliani at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.
Credit: Special Arrangement
A model sashays down the ramp in a creation by designer Tarun Tahiliani at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.
Credit: Special Arrangement
