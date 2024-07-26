Wamiqa Gabbi steals the show at India Couture Week 2024

DH Web Desk
Wamiqa opened the show in an ivory trail lehenga from the 'Botanical Bloom' line, featuring Resham embroidery with ivory silk threads highlighted with pearls and crystals.
Credit: Subhash Barolia
Wamiqa opted for a beaded hair attire to give a modern spin to her traditional look.
Credit: Subhash Barolia
Her second outfit Gabbi had a bridal red lehenga full of golden work.
Credit: Subhash Barolia
The outfit was from the “Bridal Gota” collection, handcrafted with gota, zardozi and encrusted with crystals.
Credit: Subhash Barolia
The 2024 edition of India Couture Week kicked off spectacularly with the designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla unveiling designs from their new labels, 'Asal and Mard'.
Credit: Subhash Barolia
Wamiqa was accompanied by actor Taha Shah Badussha as they walked the ramp for designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla at the India Couture Week 2024.
Credit: Subhash Barolia