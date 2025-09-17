Jacqueline Fernandez's high-fashion Navratri looks: A style guide for the festive season

DH Web Desk
Festive Elegance: In a pink lehenga and olive green dupatta, Jacqueline strikes the perfect balance between festive and earthy. With bold jewelry and minimal makeup, she channels effortless Navratri elegance.
Dazzling Glamour: Jacqueline glows in a silver lehenga that merges classic charm with contemporary flair. With its plunging neckline and sleek silhouette, it’s a showstopper for Navratri evenings.
Regal Heritage Splendor: Draped in a golden silk saree with detailed zari work and an embroidered blouse, Jacqueline exudes regal charm. Her look is elevated with layered temple jewelry, including an ornate choker and bangles.
Royal Grandeur: In a rich maroon ensemble with golden embroidery, Jacqueline brings old-world sophistication to life. The high-neck silhouette makes it a standout look for festive Navratri celebrations.
Ethereal Charm: In a dreamy silver-white lehenga with flowing cape sleeves and a sheer blouse, Jacqueline exudes angelic grace. A flawless mix of tradition and high fashion for Navratri nights.
Playful Radiance: Jacqueline's bold red-pink saree, paired with a puffed-sleeve blouse and statement earrings, offers a playful yet graceful take on Navratri daywear style.
Cultural Elegance: Jacqueline stuns in a handwoven indigo saree paired with a vibrant embroidered blouse. The artistic motifs and detailed craftsmanship celebrate India’s textile heritage with a modern twist.
