Janhvi Kapoor to Ananya Panday: Actresses who ace the power suit trend

DH Web Desk
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor nailed the boss-lady look in a stunning black Versace creation: a fitted suit set layered over a cropped black corset. She opted for minimal accessorising and styled her hair smooth and straight to maintain a sharp, clean aesthetic.
Credit: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday exuded sophisticated drama in a white and grey striped power suit, complemented by a metallic grey tie. The actress styled her hair with a wet look and accessorized the ensemble with diamond ear cuffs and rings.
Credit: Instagram/@ananyapanday
Sharvari Wagh
Opting for comfortable, loose tailoring, Sharvari mastered the powerful-casual aesthetic in a striped grey suit. She styled it with a white shirt, a black tie, and a broad red belt, finishing the eye-catching ensemble with wavy hair and silver heels.
Credit: Instagram/@sharvari
Suhana Khan
Suhana Khan looked sharp and neat in a deep blue, structured suit that perfectly highlighted her toned physique. Allowing the outfit to radiate power, she accessorised with a striking jewelled neckpiece, smooth wavy hair, and a mini, edgy handbag.
Credit: Instagram/@suhanakhan2
Simar Bhatia
The Ikkis actress, Simar Bhatia, offered a fresh take on power dressing in a Falguni Shane Peacock suit alternative. She styled a crisp white shirt with a black diagonal skirt and an oversized black coat. Keeping the look minimal and classic, she finished the ensemble simply with Louis Vuitton heels.
Credit: Instagram/@simarbhatia18