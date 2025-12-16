Janhvi Kapoor to Ananya Panday: Actresses who ace the power suit trend

DH Web Desk

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor nailed the boss-lady look in a stunning black Versace creation: a fitted suit set layered over a cropped black corset. She opted for minimal accessorising and styled her hair smooth and straight to maintain a sharp, clean aesthetic.

Credit: Instagram/@janhvikapoor

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday exuded sophisticated drama in a white and grey striped power suit, complemented by a metallic grey tie. The actress styled her hair with a wet look and accessorized the ensemble with diamond ear cuffs and rings.

Credit: Instagram/@ananyapanday

Sharvari Wagh

Opting for comfortable, loose tailoring, Sharvari mastered the powerful-casual aesthetic in a striped grey suit. She styled it with a white shirt, a black tie, and a broad red belt, finishing the eye-catching ensemble with wavy hair and silver heels.

Credit: Instagram/@sharvari

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan looked sharp and neat in a deep blue, structured suit that perfectly highlighted her toned physique. Allowing the outfit to radiate power, she accessorised with a striking jewelled neckpiece, smooth wavy hair, and a mini, edgy handbag.

Credit: Instagram/@suhanakhan2

Simar Bhatia

The Ikkis actress, Simar Bhatia, offered a fresh take on power dressing in a Falguni Shane Peacock suit alternative. She styled a crisp white shirt with a black diagonal skirt and an oversized black coat. Keeping the look minimal and classic, she finished the ensemble simply with Louis Vuitton heels.

Credit: Instagram/@simarbhatia18