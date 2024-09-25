'Jigra' star Alia Bhatt makes a glamorous debut at Paris Fashion Week

DH Web Desk

Alia Bhatt made her first appearance at the Paris Fashion Week on September 24.

|

Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt

At the fashion week, Alia wowed everyone.

|

Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt

For her debut, Alia wore an outfit crafted by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta.

|

Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt

The outfit comprised a silver metallic silhouette upon a black top with flared black pants and matching earrings.

|

Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt

Alia took to her social media account to share a glimpse from the event.

|

Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt

In this photo, Alia Bhatt is seen walking the ramp with Andie MacDowell during a public show named "Walk Your Worth" organised by French cosmetics group L'Oreal.

|

Credit: Reuters Photo