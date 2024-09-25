'Jigra' star Alia Bhatt makes a glamorous debut at Paris Fashion Week

DH Web Desk
Alia Bhatt made her first appearance at the Paris Fashion Week on September 24.
Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
At the fashion week, Alia wowed everyone.
Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
For her debut, Alia wore an outfit crafted by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta.
Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
The outfit comprised a silver metallic silhouette upon a black top with flared black pants and matching earrings.
Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Alia took to her social media account to share a glimpse from the event.
Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
In this photo, Alia Bhatt is seen walking the ramp with Andie MacDowell during a public show named "Walk Your Worth" organised by French cosmetics group L'Oreal.
Credit: Reuters Photo