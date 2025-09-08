Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns in a sequin saree at UK store launch: Pics viral

DH Web Desk

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the spotlight in Birmingham as she attended a store launch over the weekend.

|

Credit: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan

A massive crowd of fans flocked to Birmingham streets, eager to catch a glimpse of the star.

|

Credit: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan

Clad in a dazzling sequin gown, the diva captivated the crowd with her stunning presence.

|

Credit: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan

Kareena exuded elegance and looked absolutely stunning as she made her way to the event.

|

Credit: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan

Draped in a shimmering sequin saree, the actress completed the look with a trendy halter-neck blouse.

|

Credit: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan

The stunning outfit was crafted by renowned designer Manish Malhotra.

|

Credit: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan

Visuals of the diva dancing to her iconic Bollywood tracks sent fans into a frenzy, cheering and celebrating every move.

|

Credit: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan

Bebo later took to Instagram to share a series of photos, which quickly set social media abuzz.

|

Credit: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan

According to reports, hundreds of fans waited at the venue for up to four hours, just to catch a glimpse of Kareena.

|

Credit: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan

Kareena Kapoor Khan arrives for an event at Buckingham in London.

|

Credit: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan