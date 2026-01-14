Keerthy Suresh’s 7 best looks for a chic & contemporary Pongal

DH Web Desk
Golden Luster Saree
Keerthy stuns in a gold sequined saree paired with a matching blouse, ideal for Pongal's kolam-decorated evenings. One can recreate this by choosing metallic silk kanjeevaram sarees with zari borders and statement jhumkas for a glamorous festive vibe.
Credit: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial
Radiant Yellow Elegance
Credit: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial
Contemporary Spin on Traditional Kasavu
Keerthy drapes a beige-gold Kasavu saree with a scarlet red sleeveless blouse, merging Tamil Nadu tradition with contemporary edge.
Credit: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial
Verdant Floral-Patterned Kurta
In a deep V-neck green floral A-line kurta and yellow dupatta, she offers a breezy alternative to sarees for casual pongal feasts. Style similar to anarkali sets with kolhapuri flats and bangles for comfortable get-togethers.
Credit: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial
Crimson and Gold Elegance
Keerthy aces in a classic Kasavu in red and gold exudes timeless Pongal readiness, styled with neat draping for poise.
Credit: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial
Luminous Silk Elegance
Keerthy Suresh wears a vibrant orange-gold Kanjeevaram silk saree with intricate zari floral motifs and a shimmering pallu, draped gracefully over a strappy halter-neck gold blouse.
Credit: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial
Unconventional Flower-Inspired Prints
Quirky floral prints and colourful high-fashion looks add playful energy, perfect for younger Pongal crowds.
Credit: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial