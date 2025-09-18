Keerthy Suresh's ethnic fits that are serving major Navratri vibes

DH Web Desk
Red Look Radiating Festive Energy
Turn heads like Keerthy in a red silk saree with gold accents, a halter-neck embroidered blouse, a gold choker, jhumkas, and a gajra-wrapped bun.
Credit: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial
Pink Ethnic Bliss for Navratri
Add Keerthy-style charm to your Navratri look with a pink printed gharara set, flared pants, a short kurti, and a green organza dupatta. Finish with a sleek braided ponytail.
Credit: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial
Elegant Blue, Ethnic Hues
In a blue Banarasi saree with silver motifs and a back-cutout blouse, Keerthy gives a perfect Navratri puja look, elevating it with classic jewels and a sleek bun.
Credit: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial
Sunny Yellow Glow Sparks Joy
Keerthy lit up the festive mood in a yellow saree with silver detailing, a mirror blouse, golden jhumkas, and a black bindi.
Credit: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial
White Inspiring Calm Beginnings
In a floral white cotton saree and strappy blouse, Keerthy Suresh gives a breezy Navratri vibe with a messy bun and subtle styling.
Credit: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial
Vibrant Orange bliss
In a full-sleeve velvet kurti with umbrella flare and Punjabi pajamas, Keerthy impressed with gold accents and a festive braided hairstyle.
Credit: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial
Embracing Navratri Green
Keerthy exuded timeless charm in a green saree with a single golden stripe and border, styled with a half-sleeve blouse, silver choker, neat bun, and black bindi.
Credit: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial
Understating Grey into Festive Chic
Glow this Navratri in a shimmering grey sequin saree paired with a strappy deep V-neck blouse for ultimate glam.
Credit: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial
Peacock Green Radiance
For Garba night, channel Keerthy Suresh in a peacock green printed saree, high-neck blouse, silver choker, jhumkas, and a blue bindi.
Credit: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial