Lakme Fashion Week 2024: Abraham & Thakore

Actress Shefali Shah turns showstopper for designers Abraham and Thakore at Lakme Fashion Week in 2024.
Credit: Instagram/@lakmefashionwk
A model presents a creation by Abraham and Thakore on Day 2 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.
Credit: Subhash Barolia
A model showcases a creation by designers Abraham and Thakore on Day 2 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.
Credit: Subhash Barolia
A model walks the ramp in a creation by designers Abraham and Thakore on Day 2 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.
Credit: Subhash Barolia
A model sashays down the ramp in a creation by Abraham and Thakore on Day 2 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.
Credit: Subhash Barolia
A model presents a creation by Abraham and Thakore on Day 2 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.
Credit: Subhash Barolia
A model showcases a creation by designers Abraham and Thakore on Day 2 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.
Credit: Subhash Barolia
Models walk the ramp in creations by designers Abraham and Thakore on Day 2 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.
Credit: Subhash Barolia
A model sashays down the ramp in a creation by Abraham and Thakore on Day 2 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.
Credit: Subhash Barolia