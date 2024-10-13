Lakme Fashion Week 2024: Johari Bazar by Punit Balana

DH Web Desk

Showstopper Sobhita Dhulipala sizzles in a creation by Punit Balana on Day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

Credit: Subhash Barolia

A model walks the ramp for Punit Balana on Day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

Designer Punit Balana with showstopper Sobhita Dhulipala on Day 3 of Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

