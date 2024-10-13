Lakme Fashion Week 2024: Khwaab – Khwaishyon Ka Shamiyana by Megha Bansal

DH Web Desk

Bollywood actress and entreprenuer Shilpa Shetty walked the runway for Megha Bansal on Day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

Credit: Subhash Barolia

A model walks the ramp for Megha Bansal on Day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

Credit: Subhash Barolia

A model showcases a creation by Megha Bansal on Day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

Credit: Subhash Barolia

A model sashays down the ramp for Megha Bansal on Day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

Credit: Subhash Barolia

A model presents a creation by Megha Bansal on Day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

Credit: Subhash Barolia

A model walks the ramp for Megha Bansal on Day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

Credit: Subhash Barolia

A model showcases a creation by Megha Bansal on Day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

Credit: Subhash Barolia

A model sashays down the ramp for Megha Bansal on Day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

Credit: Subhash Barolia

Showstopper Shilpa Shetty poses with designer Megha Bansal as they walkh the runway at the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

Credit: Instagram/@lakmefashionwk