Lakme Fashion Week 2024: Loop by Pankaj & Nidhi

DH Web Desk

Munjya actor Sharvari turns showstopper for designers Pankaj and Nidhi at the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

Credit: Subhash Barolia

A model walks the ramp for Pankaj and Nidhi on Day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

Credit: Subhash Barolia

A model showcases a creation by designer duo Pankaj and Nidhi on Day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

Credit: Subhash Barolia

A model sashays down the ramp for designers Pankaj and Nidhi on Day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

Credit: Subhash Barolia

Models walk the ramp for Pankaj and Nidhi on Day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

Credit: Subhash Barolia

A model showcases a creation by designer duo Pankaj and Nidhi on Day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

Credit: Subhash Barolia

A model sashays down the ramp for designers Pankaj and Nidhi on Day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

Credit: Subhash Barolia

A model walks the ramp for Pankaj and Nidhi on Day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

Credit: Subhash Barolia

Models showcase creations by designer duo Pankaj and Nidhi on Day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

Credit: Subhash Barolia

A model sashays down the ramp for designers Pankaj and Nidhi on Day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

Credit: Subhash Barolia