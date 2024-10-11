Lakme Fashion Week 2024: Manu Bhaker makes her ramp debut with Marks & Spencer

DH Web Desk
Indian Olympic medalist and star shooter Manu Bhaker made her runway debut at the Lakme Fashion Week 2024
Credit: Subhash Barolia
Dressed in a black latex dress paired with green cardigan, Manu graced the the pamp for Marks & Spencer's ‘Big Autumn Energy’ Show During Lakme Fashion Week 2024.
Credit: Subhash Barolia
