Lakme Fashion Week 2024: Manu Bhaker makes her ramp debut with Marks & Spencer

DH Web Desk

Indian Olympic medalist and star shooter Manu Bhaker made her runway debut at the Lakme Fashion Week 2024

Credit: Subhash Barolia

Dressed in a black latex dress paired with green cardigan, Manu graced the the pamp for Marks & Spencer's ‘Big Autumn Energy’ Show During Lakme Fashion Week 2024.

Credit: Subhash Barolia

A model walks the ramp for Marks and Spencer on Day 2 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

Credit: Instagram/@lakmefashionwk

A model sashays down the ramp for Marks and Spencer on Day 2 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

Credit: Instagram/@lakmefashionwk

A model showcases a creation by Marks and Spencer on Day 2 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

Credit: Instagram/@lakmefashionwk

A model walks the ramp for Marks and Spencer on Day 2 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

Credit: Instagram/@lakmefashionwk

A model sashays down the ramp for Marks and Spencer on Day 2 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

Credit: Instagram/@lakmefashionwk

A model showcases a creation by Marks and Spencer on Day 2 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

Credit: Instagram/@lakmefashionwk

A model walks the ramp for Marks and Spencer on Day 2 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

Credit: Instagram/@lakmefashionwk

A model sashays down the ramp for Marks and Spencer on Day 2 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

Credit: Instagram/@lakmefashionwk

A model showcases a creation by Marks and Spencer on Day 2 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

Credit: Instagram/@lakmefashionwk