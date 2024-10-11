Lakme Fashion Week 2024: Payal Pratap

DH Web Desk

A model presents a creation by designer Payal Pratap on Day 2 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

|

Credit: Subhash Barolia

Models showcase creations by Payal Pratap on Day 2 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

|

Credit: Subhash Barolia

A model walks the ramp in a creation by designer Payal Pratap on Day 2 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

|

Credit: Subhash Barolia

A model sashays down the ramp in a creation by Payal Pratap on Day 2 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

|

Credit: Subhash Barolia

A model presents a creation by designer Payal Pratap on Day 2 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

|

Credit: Subhash Barolia

A model showcases a creation by Payal Pratap on Day 2 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

|

Credit: Subhash Barolia

A model walks the ramp in a creation by designer Payal Pratap on Day 2 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

|

Credit: Subhash Barolia

A model sashays down the ramp in a creation by Payal Pratap on Day 2 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

|

Credit: Subhash Barolia