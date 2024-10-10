Lakme Fashion Week 2024: Pero x Hello Kitty

DH Web Desk
A model presents a creation by the craft-driven clothing brand Pero on Day 1 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.
Credit: Subhash Barolia
A model showcases a creation by the clothing brand Pero on Day 1 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.
Credit: Subhash Barolia
A model walks the ramp in a creation by Pero on Day 1 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.
Credit: Subhash Barolia
A model sashays down the ramp in a creation by the clothing brand Pero on Day 1 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.
Credit: Subhash Barolia
A model presents a creation by the craft-driven clothing brand Pero on Day 1 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.
Credit: Subhash Barolia
A model showcases a creation by the clothing brand Pero on Day 1 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.
Credit: Subhash Barolia
A model walks the ramp in a creation by Pero on Day 1 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.
Credit: Instagram/@lakmefashionwk
A model sashays down the ramp in a creation by the clothing brand Pero on Day 1 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.
Credit: Instagram/@lakmefashionwk
A model walks the ramp in a creation by Pero on Day 1 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.
Credit: Instagram/@lakmefashionwk
A model presents a creation by the craft-driven clothing brand Pero on Day 1 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.
Credit: Instagram/@lakmefashionwk
A model showcases a creation by the clothing brand Pero on Day 1 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.
Credit: Instagram/@lakmefashionwk