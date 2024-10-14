Lakme Fashion Week 2024: Ranbir Kapoor the crowning piece of Tarun Tahiliani's Baaraat by Tasva

DH Web Desk

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor turned showstopper for designer Tarun Tahiliani on the last day of the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2024.

Credit: PTI

Dressed as a groom, Kapoor arrived for the fashion show in a vintage white car along with Tahiliani.

Credit: Subhash Barolia

Showstopper Ranbir Kapoor blows kisses to his fans as he walks the ramp with designer Tarun Tahiliani on the last day of the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2024.

Credit: Subhash Barolia

A model walks the ramp for designer Tarun Tahiliani on the last day of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

Credit: Subhash Barolia

Credit: Subhash Barolia

Credit: Subhash Barolia

Credit: Subhash Barolia

Models walk the ramp for designer Tarun Tahiliani on the last day of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

Credit: Subhash Barolia

Credit: Subhash Barolia

Credit: Subhash Barolia

Credit: Subhash Barolia