Lakme Fashion Week 2024: Ranbir Kapoor the crowning piece of Tarun Tahiliani's Baaraat by Tasva

DH Web Desk
Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor turned showstopper for designer Tarun Tahiliani on the last day of the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2024.
Credit: PTI
Dressed as a groom, Kapoor arrived for the fashion show in a vintage white car along with Tahiliani.
Credit: Subhash Barolia
Showstopper Ranbir Kapoor blows kisses to his fans as he walks the ramp with designer Tarun Tahiliani on the last day of the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2024.
Credit: Subhash Barolia
A model walks the ramp for designer Tarun Tahiliani on the last day of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.
Credit: Subhash Barolia
A model showcases a creation by designer Tarun Tahiliani on the last day of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.
Credit: Subhash Barolia
A model sashays down the ramp for designer Tarun Tahiliani on the last day of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.
Credit: Subhash Barolia
A model presents a creation by designer Tarun Tahiliani on the last day of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.
Credit: Subhash Barolia
Models walk the ramp for designer Tarun Tahiliani on the last day of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.
Credit: Subhash Barolia
A model showcases a creation by designer Tarun Tahiliani on the last day of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.
Credit: Subhash Barolia
A model sashays down the ramp for designer Tarun Tahiliani on the last day of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.
Credit: Subhash Barolia
A model walks the ramp for designer Tarun Tahiliani on the last day of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.
Credit: Subhash Barolia