Lakme Fashion Week 2024: Richa Khemka

DH Web Desk
Actress Bhumi Pednekar turns showstopper for designer Richa Khemka on Day 2 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.
Credit: Subhash Barolia
A model presents a creation by Richa Khemka on Day 2 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.
Credit: Instagram/@lakmefashionwk
A model showcases a creation by Richa Khemka on Day 2 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.
Credit: Instagram/@lakmefashionwk
A model walks the ramp for Richa Khemka on Day 2 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.
Credit: Instagram/@lakmefashionwk
A model presents a creation by Richa Khemka on Day 2 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.
Credit: Instagram/@lakmefashionwk
A model showcases a creation by Richa Khemka on Day 2 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.
Credit: Instagram/@lakmefashionwk
A model walks the ramp for Richa Khemka on Day 2 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.
Credit: Instagram/@lakmefashionwk
A model presents a creation by Richa Khemka on Day 2 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.
Credit: Instagram/@lakmefashionwk
A model showcases a creation by Richa Khemka on Day 2 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.
Credit: Instagram/@lakmefashionwk
A model walks the ramp for Richa Khemka on Day 2 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.
Credit: Instagram/@lakmefashionwk
A model presents a creation by Richa Khemka on Day 2 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.
Credit: Subhash Barolia