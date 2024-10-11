Lakme Fashion Week 2024: Richa Khemka

DH Web Desk

Actress Bhumi Pednekar turns showstopper for designer Richa Khemka on Day 2 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

Credit: Subhash Barolia

A model presents a creation by Richa Khemka on Day 2 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

Credit: Instagram/@lakmefashionwk

A model walks the ramp for Richa Khemka on Day 2 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

Credit: Instagram/@lakmefashionwk

