Lakme Fashion Week 2024: Ethereal Bloom by Samant Chauhan

DH Web Desk

Actress Dia Mirza turns showstopper for designer Samant Chauhan on Day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

|

Credit: Subhash Barolia

A model walks the ramp for designer Samant Chauhan on Day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

|

Credit: Subhash Barolia

A model showcases a creation by designer Samant Chauhan on Day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

|

Credit: Subhash Barolia

A model sashays down the ramp for designer Samant Chauhan on Day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

|

Credit: Subhash Barolia

A model walks the ramp for designer Samant Chauhan on Day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

|

Credit: Subhash Barolia

A model showcases a creation by designer Samant Chauhan on Day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

|

Credit: Subhash Barolia

A model sashays down the ramp for designer Samant Chauhan on Day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

|

Credit: Subhash Barolia

A model presents a creation by designer Samant Chauhan on Day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

|

Credit: Subhash Barolia