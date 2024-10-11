Lakme Fashion Week 2024: Tazhib by Payal Singhal

DH Web Desk

Actress Shriya Saran turned showstopper for designer Payal Singhal at the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI. She dazzled in a white as she performed on the ramp while showcasing the creation.

Credit: Subhash Barolia

A model presents a creation by Payal Singhal on Day 2 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

