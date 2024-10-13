Lakme Fashion Week 2024: Trin by Abhishek Sharma

DH Web Desk

Ujjwala Raut presents a creation by Abhishek Sharma on Day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

|

Credit: Subhash Barolia

A model walks the ramp for Abhishek Sharma on Day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

|

Credit: Subhash Barolia

A model showcases a creation by Abhishek Sharma on Day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

|

Credit: Subhash Barolia

A model sashays down the ramp for Abhishek Sharma on Day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

|

Credit: Subhash Barolia

A model walks the ramp for Abhishek Sharma on Day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

|

Credit: Subhash Barolia

A model showcases a creation by Abhishek Sharma on Day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

|

Credit: Subhash Barolia

A model sashays down the ramp for Abhishek Sharma on Day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

|

Credit: Subhash Barolia

Ujjwala Raut presents a creation by Abhishek Sharma on Day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

|

Credit: Subhash Barolia

A model walks the ramp for Abhishek Sharma on Day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

|

Credit: Subhash Barolia