Lohri 2026: Celeb-approved looks to steal this season

Kartik Aaryan
Kartik defines festive elegance in a layered black and white sherwani. With its intricate embroidery and royal silhouette, this look is a masterclass in 'Desi Munda' glamour for Lohri.
Credit: Instagram/@kartikaaryan
Vedang Raina
Vedang balances minimalism and celebration in a crisp white mirror-work kurta. Elevated by a shimmering sequinned dupatta and classic mojdis, this look is the perfect blueprint for a sophisticated Lohri evening.
Credit: Instagram/@vedangraina
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann defines festive elegance in a deep blue kurta paired with a classic shawl. The addition of a detailed shawl adds a layer of heritage and comfort, perfect for the festival.
Credit: Instagram/@ayushmannk
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet nails the 'Punjabi Munda' aesthetic in a mirror-work yellow and white Pathani suit. Bold, vibrant and deeply rooted in tradition, this look is a masterclass in owning the Lohri celebrations with high-energy style.
Credit: Instagram/@guruchoudhary
Ibrahim Ali Khan
Ibrahim’s magenta kurta set is the ultimate Lohri inspiration. By blending a sharp colour palette with a classic dupatta, he delivers a fresh, high-contrast look that defines 2026 festive fashion.
Credit: Instagram/@iak
Shantanu Maheshwari
Shantanu exudes royalty in a structured pink Bandhgala Jodhpuri set. This timeless, clean-cut ensemble is the ultimate choice for those seeking a sophisticated and classic approach to Lohri fashion.
Credit: Instagram/@shantanu.maheshwari