Malavika Mohanan makes a bold statement in a Brown Gucci co-ord; Pics go viral

Malavika Mohanan, who is heaping praise for her performance in the Mohanlal-starrer Hridayapoorvam, wowed everyone with her stunning all-Gucci look at the award show.
Credit: Instagram/@malavikamohanan_
Oozing hotness with her innate charm and confidence, Malavika aced another fashionable avatar.
She wore an all-Gucci ensemble, a brown fitted jersey shirt paired with slightly lighter wide-leg trousers and a matching brown leather belt.
She completed her look by pairing accessories with golden earrings, a heavy oxidized choker, a statement bracelet and a maroon purse.
Her fashionable look was elevated by a messy, low ponytail.
Her pictures are going viral on social media, with fans showering her with praise for her polished, lady-boss look.
With a perfect mix of sophistication and glamour, Malavika’s outfit exuded both elegance and confidence
