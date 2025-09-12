Malavika Mohanan makes a bold statement in a Brown Gucci co-ord; Pics go viral

DH Web Desk

Malavika Mohanan, who is heaping praise for her performance in the Mohanlal-starrer Hridayapoorvam, wowed everyone with her stunning all-Gucci look at the award show.

|

Credit: Instagram/@malavikamohanan_

Oozing hotness with her innate charm and confidence, Malavika aced another fashionable avatar.

|

Credit: Instagram/@malavikamohanan_

She wore an all-Gucci ensemble, a brown fitted jersey shirt paired with slightly lighter wide-leg trousers and a matching brown leather belt.

|

Credit: Instagram/@malavikamohanan_

She completed her look by pairing accessories with golden earrings, a heavy oxidized choker, a statement bracelet and a maroon purse.

|

Credit: Instagram/@malavikamohanan_

Her fashionable look was elevated by a messy, low ponytail.

|

Credit: Instagram/@malavikamohanan_

Her pictures are going viral on social media, with fans showering her with praise for her polished, lady-boss look.

|

Credit: Instagram/@malavikamohanan_

With a perfect mix of sophistication and glamour, Malavika’s outfit exuded both elegance and confidence

|

Credit: Instagram/@malavikamohanan_