Met Gala 2024: See the Best Dressed Celebrities

DH Web Desk
Jennifer Lopez wowed in a a sparkling Schiaparelli number.
Credit: Reuters
Zendaya put on her fashion face in peacock hues of blue and green, with a head piece to match and leaf accents.
Credit: Reuters
Cardi B made heads turn in a statement black gown with a huge tulle train. She paired the look with green jewels and a high black turban.
Credit: Reuters
Bad Bunny graced the night in a sculptural Margiela suit.
Credit: Reuters
Kim Kardashian graced the gala in a gorgeous silver corset look with a leaf motif by Maison Margiela with a lumpy gray sweater.
Credit: Reuters
Gigi Hadid arrived in a white gown that was adorned with 2.8 million microbeads with yellow flowers and green thorns.
Credit: Reuters
Chris Hemsworth made his Met Gala debut in a sleek Tom Ford suit.
Credit: Reuters
Penelope Cruz wore a custom Chanel gown for the 2024 Met Gala.
Credit: Reuters
Serena Williams took metallic gold to another level in a shining one-shoulder statement look.
Credit: Reuters
Sarah Jessica Parker was seen in a sculptural Richard Quinn corset gown for the evening.
Credit: Reuters
Ariana Grande was all Glinda the Good Witch, making the most of her pale-coloured strapless Loewe look with 3D eyelashes.
Credit: Reuters
Usher arrived wearing a black suit and cape along with a wide-brim black and a black brooch on one lapel. He complemented the look by holding a single red rose.
Credit: Reuters
American actress and comedian Ayo Edebiri showed up in a youthful white look fading into a garden full of colourful flowers at the bottom by Loewe.
Credit: Reuters
Dua Lipa went full rock 'n' roll in black by Marc Jacobs.
Credit: Reuters
Demi Moore stuck to the garden in a Harris Reed look with huge wings encircled by arrows and hand-painted with pink and white blooms.
Credit: Reuters
Kendall Jenner made heads turn in a Givenchy look done by Alexander McQueen in 1999.
Credit: Reuters
Wicked actor Cynthia Erivo wore a black with pink petals in a darker, edgy look by Thom Browne.
Credit: Reuters
Lily Gladstone went for black by Gabriela Hearst.
Credit: Reuters