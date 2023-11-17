Miss Universe 2023: Participants sizzle in national costume

DH Web Desk
Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios wearing a stunning black embellished costume, designed by Jorge Salazar Caliz, inspired from Nicaraguan Grackle.
Credit: Instagram/@missuniverse
Miss Universe Indonesia 2023 Fabienne Nicole wore the national costume Ratu Luhur which was conceived by Bubah Alfian.
Credit: Instagram/@fabienne_fng
Miss Venezuela 2022 Diana Silva wore an extraordinary creation by Richard Ramirez Castro inspired by Los Diablos Danzantes de Yare which highlights the richness of Venezuelan cultural heritage and symbolises the typical strength and bravery of Venezuelan women.
Credit: Instagram/@dianasf_
Miss Universe Thailand 2023 Anntonia Porsild looked stunning in an eye-catching national costume Ayutthaya Kingdom’s Goddess. Her look was inspired by the statue of Phra Mae Thorani, the earth deity in Buddhist mythology.
Credit: Instagram/@porxild
Designed by the talented Angel Ramez, Miss Universe Mexico 2023 Melissa Flores' costume had all the magical colours of Guardiana Alebrije.
Credit: Instagram/@mexicanauniversalof
Miss Universe 2023 El Salvador Isabella Garcia-Manzo wore an Volcanic Empowerment Suit designed by costume designer Marina Toybina.
Credit: Instagram/@isabella.garciamanzo
Miss Universe Peru 2023 Camila Escribens impressed everyone with a beautiful suit which had all the elements used for good luck in the country.
Credit: Instagram/@camilaescribenss
Miss Universe Honduras 2023 Zu Clemente stunned all in a beautiful suit by Danilo García.
Credit: Instagram/@degarva
Miss Diva Universe 2023 Shweta Sharda wore an attire symbolising a new, resilient India. The costume was designed by Nidhi Yasha and showcased Shweta in an armoured goddess look.
Credit: Instagram/@shwetasharda24