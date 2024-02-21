Miss World Pageant 2024 kicks off with a dazzling ceremony in New Delhi

DH Web Desk

India's Sini Shetty graced the opening ceremony in a heavily embellished saree with striking embroidery.

|

Credit: PTI

China's Kexin Xu gestures as she walks the ramp during 71st Miss World opening ceremony in New Delhi.

|

Credit: PTI

Sweden's Stina Nordlander walks the ramp during 71st Miss World opening ceremony.

|

Credit: PTI

Balsam Ali from Iraq at the 71st Miss World opening ceremony in New Delhi.

|

Credit: PTI

Nepal's Priyanka Rani Joshi is all smiles as she walks the ramp during 71st Miss World opening ceremony.

|

Credit: PTI

A participant at the 71st Miss World opening ceremony in New Delhi.

|

Credit: PTI

Ukraine's Sofia Shamia during 71st Miss World opening ceremony in New Delhi.

|

Credit: PTI

Miss World Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun sizzles in white during the 71st Miss World opening ceremony in New Delhi.

|

Credit: PTI

Miss World Philippines Gwendolyne Fourniol sizzles in a traditional costume during the 71st Miss World opening ceremony in New Delhi.

|

Credit: PTI