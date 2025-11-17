Most stunning Bridesmaid looks to watch out for this wedding season

DH Web Desk
Janhvi Kapoor
Credit: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
Ananya Panday
Ananya shows how to be the star of the night in a fully worked outfit, featuring a form-fitting bodice and body-hugging skirt – all decked up with heavy embroidery. She layers her look with golden jewellery, serving a perfect contrast to her ensemble.
Credit: Instagram/@ananyapanday
Suhana Khan
Suhana shows how to drip in vibrancy by donning a multi-coloured lehenga with mirror accents all across the outfit, serving a look that’s festive and traditionally stylish. She lets the outfit take centre stage by opting for selective accessories.
Credit: Instagram/@suhanakhan2
Tara Sutaria
Tara shows how to turn up the heat in a golden embellished skirt featuring heavy work all across, paired with a delicate bralette. She lets the outfit speak volumes by simply accessorising her look with a diamond set.
Credit: Instagram/@tarasutaria
Sonal Chauhan
Sonal shows how to turn up the heat in an embellished saree with a netted pallu, all draped in a way that balances hotness and sass together.
Credit: Instagram/@sonalchauhan
Bhumi Pednekkar
Bhumi stuns in a golden metallic outfit completely loaded with mirror work. The embellished corset, pleated skirt and dupatta serve as a perfect match of ‘old is gold’ – with a twist of modernity.
Credit: Instagram/@bhumisatishpednekkar
Pragya Jaiswal
Pragya dons an embellished black saree with golden accents throughout. What stands out is the off-shouldered blouse that adds a modern edge to the traditional look. She simply enhances the outfit’s appeal with a statement jewellery set.
Credit: Instagram/@jaiswalpragya