Mrunal Thakur’s best ethnic ensembles and trendy outfits

DH Web Desk
Dazzle and Glow
In a sharp black pantsuit with an embellished net overlay, Mrunal nailed the power look, finishing it off with glitter makeup and wet-look hair.
Credit: Instagram/@mrunalthakur
Ivory Drape
Mrunal embraced timeless grace in an ivory saree and embroidered blouse, keeping it classy with just minimal earrings.
Credit: Instagram/@mrunalthakur
Checked Suit
Mrunal embraced tailored chic in an earthy-toned suit, styled with a polished bun and heeled boots, evoking classic Peaky Blinders energy.
Credit: Instagram/@mrunalthakur
Blooming in Floral
Mrunal’s floral pink dress with delicate mirror accents took centre stage, complemented perfectly by bold earrings.
Credit: Instagram/@mrunalthakur
Owning it in Neutrals
In beige trousers and a belted oversized trench coat, Mrunal balanced sophistication with chunky boots and sparkling makeup.
Credit: Instagram/@mrunalthakur
The Queen of Anarkalis
Mrunal’s deep peach Anarkali, richly embellished, reflected traditional elegance. She added Marathi charm with a nath, green glass bangles, floral hairpieces, and heritage jewelry.
Credit: Instagram/@mrunalthakur
Stripes in Style
Sporting a striped pantsuit with sleeveless cuts and flared legs, Mrunal paired it with silver stilettos. Her minimal accessories made a strong yet stylish statement, redefining office glam.
Credit: Instagram/@mrunalthakur
White Elegance
Mrunal wore a white Anarkali with understated embellishments, pairing it with chandbaalis and rings to maintain a refined and elegant look.
Credit: Instagram/@mrunalthakur
Tailored Mini Silhouette
Mrunal rocked a black mini dress with a pleated skirt and tie-up coat detail, pairing it with black stilettos and oversized shades for a sassy vibe.
Credit: Instagram/@mrunalthakur
Pastel Bliss
Mrunal looked stunning in a pastel pink ensemble highlighted by blue and bronze accents. The dramatic flare and embellished V-neckline drew all eyes, complemented perfectly by a sleek bun and statement earrings and rings.
Credit: Instagram/@mrunalthakur