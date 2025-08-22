Mrunal Thakur’s best ethnic ensembles and trendy outfits

Dazzle and Glow

In a sharp black pantsuit with an embellished net overlay, Mrunal nailed the power look, finishing it off with glitter makeup and wet-look hair.

Ivory Drape

Mrunal embraced timeless grace in an ivory saree and embroidered blouse, keeping it classy with just minimal earrings.

Checked Suit

Mrunal embraced tailored chic in an earthy-toned suit, styled with a polished bun and heeled boots, evoking classic Peaky Blinders energy.

Blooming in Floral

Mrunal’s floral pink dress with delicate mirror accents took centre stage, complemented perfectly by bold earrings.

Owning it in Neutrals

In beige trousers and a belted oversized trench coat, Mrunal balanced sophistication with chunky boots and sparkling makeup.

The Queen of Anarkalis

Mrunal’s deep peach Anarkali, richly embellished, reflected traditional elegance. She added Marathi charm with a nath, green glass bangles, floral hairpieces, and heritage jewelry.

Stripes in Style

Sporting a striped pantsuit with sleeveless cuts and flared legs, Mrunal paired it with silver stilettos. Her minimal accessories made a strong yet stylish statement, redefining office glam.

White Elegance

Mrunal wore a white Anarkali with understated embellishments, pairing it with chandbaalis and rings to maintain a refined and elegant look.

Tailored Mini Silhouette

Mrunal rocked a black mini dress with a pleated skirt and tie-up coat detail, pairing it with black stilettos and oversized shades for a sassy vibe.

Pastel Bliss

Mrunal looked stunning in a pastel pink ensemble highlighted by blue and bronze accents. The dramatic flare and embellished V-neckline drew all eyes, complemented perfectly by a sleek bun and statement earrings and rings.

