Must-copy Winter wardrobe hacks straight from your favourite stars

DH Web Desk
Lakshya
Lakshya channels modern man's energy in full-black casual wear, topping it off with a classic leather jacket. He shoots the style meter by pairing his look with black shoes, simply letting his ensemble take center stage.
Credit: Instagram/@lakshya
Ishaan Khatter
Ishaan looks as suave as ever in a double-breasted brown suit. He completed his look by pairing a golden tie and glossy black shoes. The wide-framed glasses further elevated his style and he let his fashion do the talk.
Credit: Instagram/@ishaankhatter
Vedang Raina
Vedang keeps it modernly rich in a black outfit paired with a zipped leather jacket. Letting his ensemble speak volumes, he accessorises his look with minimal pieces.
Credit: Instagram/@vedangraina
Meezaan Jafri
Meezaan Jafri aces his fashion in this wide-legged grey suit. He elevated the fashion by going for brown loafers and pairing them with a golden watch. He added a contrasting edge to his looks by opting for tinted metallic frames.
Credit: Instagram/@meezaanj
Siddhant Chaturvedi
Siddhant oozes royal vibes in a classic black bandhgala suit. Perfectly blending modernity with royalty. He serves traditional outfit goals in this ensemble.
Credit: Instagram/@siddhantchaturvedi