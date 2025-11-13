Must-copy Winter wardrobe hacks straight from your favourite stars

DH Web Desk

Lakshya

Lakshya channels modern man's energy in full-black casual wear, topping it off with a classic leather jacket. He shoots the style meter by pairing his look with black shoes, simply letting his ensemble take center stage.

Credit: Instagram/@lakshya

Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan looks as suave as ever in a double-breasted brown suit. He completed his look by pairing a golden tie and glossy black shoes. The wide-framed glasses further elevated his style and he let his fashion do the talk.

Credit: Instagram/@ishaankhatter

Vedang Raina

Vedang keeps it modernly rich in a black outfit paired with a zipped leather jacket. Letting his ensemble speak volumes, he accessorises his look with minimal pieces.

Credit: Instagram/@vedangraina

Meezaan Jafri

Meezaan Jafri aces his fashion in this wide-legged grey suit. He elevated the fashion by going for brown loafers and pairing them with a golden watch. He added a contrasting edge to his looks by opting for tinted metallic frames.

Credit: Instagram/@meezaanj

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant oozes royal vibes in a classic black bandhgala suit. Perfectly blending modernity with royalty. He serves traditional outfit goals in this ensemble.

Credit: Instagram/@siddhantchaturvedi