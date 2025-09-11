Navratri 2025: Style and stun this garba season with 9 festive colours

DH Web Desk

Day 1 - White: White, a timeless symbol of peace and purity, is beautifully brought to life in this Manish Malhotra creation. The ensemble exudes effortless grace and understated charm.

Credit: Manish Malhotra

Day 2 - Red

Day 2 - Red: Often associated with power, energy, and devotion, red is a Navratri favorite. In this photo, Regina Cassandra stuns in a vibrant red look that speaks volumes.

Credit: Pink City by Sarika

Day 3 - Blue

Day 3 - Blue: Celebrate the festival on a serene note with the blue. The colour symbolizes calmness, peace, trust and divinity.

Credit: Riddhi Mehra

Day 4 - Yellow: Yellow symbolises joy and vibrant energy. Whether you choose traditional or contemporary attire, this lively hue is bound to brighten your festive wardrobe.

Credit: Manish Malhotra

Day 5 - Green: Green symbolizes fertility and prosperity, making it a meaningful choice for Navratri. Adorning this vibrant hue is a graceful way to pray for wellness and abundance during the celebrations.

Credit: Pink City by Sarika

Day 6 - Grey: Grey represents balance, wisdom, and inner strength, all while exuding an understated yet undeniable glamour.

Credit: Vvani by Vani Vats

Day 7 - Orange: Orange stands for energy and vibrance, and Shraddha Kapoor brings it to life with her lively ensemble.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Day 8 - Purple/Peacock Green: A colour rich in meaning, purple reflects creativity and uniqueness. It also embodies wisdom, spiritual growth and prosperity, adding depth to your Navratri look.

Credit: Instagram/@_deepthee_

Day 9 - Pink: Shilpa Shetty radiates grace in a vibrant pink ensemble, a colour long associated with love, compassion, and feminine energy. The colour aces the spirit of Navratri, blending tradition with timeless elegance.

Credit: Pink City by Sarika