Navratri Fashion 2024: Celebs show how to style each day’s colour

DH Web Desk

Day 1 - Yellow

Yellow kicks off Navratri, symbolising happiness and vibrance. Whether you choose a traditional lehenga or a modern fusion saree, yellow will surely brighten your festive look.

Credit: Instagram/@jaiswalpragya

Day 2 - Purple

Purple represents creativity and individuality. Mithila Palkar flawlessly showcases this regal hue with her stylish and contemporary traditional outfit.

Credit: Instagram/@mipalkarofficial

Day 3 - Grey

Grey might not be the first colour that comes to mind for a festival, but Chitrangda Singh demonstrates its undeniable glamour.

Credit: Instagram/@chitrangda

Day 4 - White

White, a symbol of peace and purity, is beautifully showcased by Ahsaas Channa, who looks effortlessly graceful in her white attire.

Credit: Instagram/@ahsaassy_

Day 5 - Orange

Orange represents energy and vibrancy, and Saiee Manjrekar captures it perfectly. Draw inspiration from her striking and lively outfit to bring some excitement to your festive wardrobe.

Credit: Instagram/@saieemmanjrekar

Day 6 - Red

A symbol of power and passion, red is one of the most sought-after Navratri colors. Tahira Kashyap exemplifies this with her striking red outfit.

Credit: Instagram/@tahirakashyap

Day 7 - Green

Green, the color of fertility and prosperity, is perfectly embraced by Divya Khosla Kumar in her stunning green floral saree, radiating festive elegance.

Credit: Instagram/@divyakhossla

Day 8 - Pink

Iulia Vantur showcases the elegance of pink, a symbol of love and compassion, with her pastel pink outfit—a perfect way to embody grace during Navratri.

Credit: Instagram/@vanturiulia

Day 9 - Blue

Ending the festival on a high note, Prathibha Ranta looks breathtaking in a royal blue attire, a colour that signifies divinity and faith.

Credit: Instagram/@pratibha_ranta