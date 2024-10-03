Navratri Fashion 2024: Celebs show how to style each day’s colour

DH Web Desk
Day 1 - Yellow
Yellow kicks off Navratri, symbolising happiness and vibrance. Whether you choose a traditional lehenga or a modern fusion saree, yellow will surely brighten your festive look.
Credit: Instagram/@jaiswalpragya
Day 2 - Purple
Purple represents creativity and individuality. Mithila Palkar flawlessly showcases this regal hue with her stylish and contemporary traditional outfit.
Credit: Instagram/@mipalkarofficial
Day 3 - Grey
Grey might not be the first colour that comes to mind for a festival, but Chitrangda Singh demonstrates its undeniable glamour.
Credit: Instagram/@chitrangda
Day 4 - White
White, a symbol of peace and purity, is beautifully showcased by Ahsaas Channa, who looks effortlessly graceful in her white attire.
Credit: Instagram/@ahsaassy_
Day 5 - Orange
Orange represents energy and vibrancy, and Saiee Manjrekar captures it perfectly. Draw inspiration from her striking and lively outfit to bring some excitement to your festive wardrobe.
Credit: Instagram/@saieemmanjrekar
Day 6 - Red
A symbol of power and passion, red is one of the most sought-after Navratri colors. Tahira Kashyap exemplifies this with her striking red outfit.
Credit: Instagram/@tahirakashyap
Day 7 - Green
Green, the color of fertility and prosperity, is perfectly embraced by Divya Khosla Kumar in her stunning green floral saree, radiating festive elegance.
Credit: Instagram/@divyakhossla
Day 8 - Pink
Iulia Vantur showcases the elegance of pink, a symbol of love and compassion, with her pastel pink outfit—a perfect way to embody grace during Navratri.
Credit: Instagram/@vanturiulia
Day 9 - Blue
Ending the festival on a high note, Prathibha Ranta looks breathtaking in a royal blue attire, a colour that signifies divinity and faith.
Credit: Instagram/@pratibha_ranta