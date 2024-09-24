Paris Fashion Week opens with a star-studded show

DH Web Desk
Aishwarya Rai presents a creation during a public show named 'Walk Your Worth' organised by French cosmetics group L'Oreal near the Opera Garnier as part of Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France.
Credit: Reuters
Kendall Jenner presents a creation during a public show named 'Walk Your Worth' organised by French cosmetics group L'Oreal near the Opera Garnier as part of Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France.
Credit: Reuters
Andie MacDowell and Alia Bhatt present creations during a public show named "Walk Your Worth" organised by French cosmetics group L'Oreal near the Opera Garnier as part of Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France.
Credit: Reuters
Heidi Klum presents a creation during a public show named 'Walk Your Worth' organised by French cosmetics group L'Oreal near the Opera Garnier as part of Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France.
Credit: Reuters
Pia Wurtzbach presents a creation during a public show named 'Walk Your Worth' organised by French cosmetics group L'Oreal near the Opera Garnier as part of Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France.
Credit: Reuters
Bebe Vio presents a creation during a public show named 'Walk Your Worth' organised by French cosmetics group L'Oreal near the Opera Garnier as part of Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France.
Credit: Reuters
Tais Araujo presents a creation during a public show named 'Walk Your Worth' organised by French cosmetics group L'Oreal near the Opera Garnier as part of Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France.
Credit: Reuters
Yan Tang presents a creation during a public show named 'Walk Your Worth' organised by French cosmetics group L'Oreal near the Opera Garnier as part of Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France.
Credit: Reuters
Jane Fonda presents a creation during a public show named 'Walk Your Worth' organised by French cosmetics group L'Oreal near the Opera Garnier as part of Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France.
Credit: Reuters
Aja Naomi King presents a creation during a public show named 'Walk Your Worth' organised by French cosmetics group L'Oreal near the Opera Garnier as part of Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France.
Credit: Reuters
A model presents a creation during a public show named 'Walk Your Worth' organised by French cosmetics group L'Oreal near the Opera Garnier as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France.
Credit: Reuters
A model presents a creation during a public show named 'Walk Your Worth' organised by French cosmetics group L'Oreal near the Opera Garnier as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France.
Credit: Reuters
A model presents a creation during a public show named 'Walk Your Worth' organised by French cosmetics group L'Oreal near the Opera Garnier as part of Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France.
Credit: Reuters