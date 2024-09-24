Paris Fashion Week opens with a star-studded show

DH Web Desk

Aishwarya Rai presents a creation during a public show named 'Walk Your Worth' organised by French cosmetics group L'Oreal near the Opera Garnier as part of Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France.

Credit: Reuters

Kendall Jenner presents a creation during a public show named 'Walk Your Worth' organised by French cosmetics group L'Oreal near the Opera Garnier as part of Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France.

Credit: Reuters

Andie MacDowell and Alia Bhatt present creations during a public show named "Walk Your Worth" organised by French cosmetics group L'Oreal near the Opera Garnier as part of Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France.

Credit: Reuters

Heidi Klum presents a creation during a public show named 'Walk Your Worth' organised by French cosmetics group L'Oreal near the Opera Garnier as part of Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France.

Credit: Reuters

Pia Wurtzbach presents a creation during a public show named 'Walk Your Worth' organised by French cosmetics group L'Oreal near the Opera Garnier as part of Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France.

Credit: Reuters

Bebe Vio presents a creation during a public show named 'Walk Your Worth' organised by French cosmetics group L'Oreal near the Opera Garnier as part of Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France.

Credit: Reuters

Tais Araujo presents a creation during a public show named 'Walk Your Worth' organised by French cosmetics group L'Oreal near the Opera Garnier as part of Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France.

Credit: Reuters

Yan Tang presents a creation during a public show named 'Walk Your Worth' organised by French cosmetics group L'Oreal near the Opera Garnier as part of Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France.

Credit: Reuters

Jane Fonda presents a creation during a public show named 'Walk Your Worth' organised by French cosmetics group L'Oreal near the Opera Garnier as part of Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France.

Credit: Reuters

Aja Naomi King presents a creation during a public show named 'Walk Your Worth' organised by French cosmetics group L'Oreal near the Opera Garnier as part of Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France.

Credit: Reuters

A model presents a creation during a public show named 'Walk Your Worth' organised by French cosmetics group L'Oreal near the Opera Garnier as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France.

Credit: Reuters

A model presents a creation during a public show named 'Walk Your Worth' organised by French cosmetics group L'Oreal near the Opera Garnier as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France.

Credit: Reuters

A model presents a creation during a public show named 'Walk Your Worth' organised by French cosmetics group L'Oreal near the Opera Garnier as part of Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France.

Credit: Reuters