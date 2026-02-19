Priyanka Chopra wows in a Yellow gown at 'The Bluff' afterparty: Pics viral

Priyanka Chopra Jonas traded her red carpet drama for a breath of fresh air, stepping into a soft pastel yellow gown for The Bluff’s official afterparty.

Credit: Instagram/@priyankachopra

Drawing inspiration from the timeless grace of a six-yard saree, PeeCee's look gels with traditional inspiration with cutting-edge technology through its intricate pleating and fluid, draped design.

Credit: Instagram/@priyankachopra

A pleated shoulder drape that trails behind Priyanka and a boned corset that accentuates her figure beautifully. Her look is an ode to Ercell Bodden. Priyanka's look is a masterful mix of saree-inspired draping and sharp, contemporary tailoring.

Credit: Instagram/@priyankachopra

In terms of accessories, Priyanka opted for an American luxury brand, Judith Leiber's Sunken Treasure Chest bag, to go with her yellow saree-inspired gown.

Credit: Instagram/@priyankachopra

Giving us a glimpse into her character, Priyanka also shared a still from the opening scene of The Bluff with a dupatta draped over her head.

Credit: Instagram/@priyankachopra

Earlier in the day, Priyanka opted for a "gilded warrior" look, pairing a bold metallic corset with a breezy asymmetric skirt for The Bluff premiere.

Credit: Instagram/@priyankachopra

Her pictures of gracing the premiere along with her husband, Nick Jonas, are going viral on social media.

Credit: Instagram/@priyankachopra