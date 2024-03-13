Rakul Preet Singh sets internet ablaze with this red hot ensemble!

DH Web Desk
Actress Rakul Preet Singh sent temperatures soaring with her jaw-dropping photoshoot in a striking red dress.
Credit: Instagram/@rakulpreet
The diva, who recently married Jackky Bhagnani, managed to turn heads and steal the spotlight in this racy red outfit which is going viral on social media.
Credit: Instagram/@rakulpreet
She effortlessly commanded the spotlight with each pose and every glance.
Credit: Instagram/@rakulpreet
Sporting a red halter-neck top with a red pant, she completed her look with golden accessories.
Credit: Instagram/@rakulpreet
In these photos, Rakul exuded confidence and glamour as she faces the cameras.
Credit: Instagram/@rakulpreet