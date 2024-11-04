Rohit Bal Funeral: Fashion icon laid to rest in Delhi amid emotional farewell

DH Web Desk

Mortal remains of fashion designer Rohit Bal being brought for cremation at Lodhi Road crematorium in New Delhi.

Credit: Subhash Barolia

FDCI President Sunil Sethi pays his last respects during the funeral of fashion designer Rohit Bal at Lodhi Road crematorium in New Delhi.

Credit: Subhash Barolia

Designer Rohit Gandhi pays his tribute to designer Rohit Bal during the funeral at Lodhi Road crematorium in New Delhi.

Credit: Subhash Barolia

Fashio Designer Nikhil Mehra attends the funeral of Rohit Bal  at Lodhi Road crematorium in New Delhi.

Credit: Subhash Barolia

Rajiv Makhni pays his last respects to fashion designer Rohit Bal at Lodhi Road crematorium in New Delhi.

Credit: Subhash Barolia

Ramola Bachchan pays floral tributes to Rohit Bal at his funeral at Lodhi Road crematorium in New Delhi.

Credit: Subhash Barolia

Arjun Rampal leaves after paying his last respects to fashion designer Rohit Bal at Lodhi Road crematorium in New Delhi.

Credit: Subhash Barolia

Designer JJ Valaya attends the funeral of fashion designer Rohit Bal at Lodhi Road crematorium in New Delhi.

Credit: Subhash Barolia

Smriti Irani with FDCI president Sunil Sethi at the funeral of fashion designer Rohit Bal at Lodhi Road crematorium in New Delhi.

Credit: Subhash Barolia