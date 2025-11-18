Royal Blue to Navy: How Priyanka, Deepika, Sonam & others aced the Blue trend

DH Web Desk
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka combined maximalism and elegance in a light blue outfit featuring structured off-shoulders and an enlarged bow at the back. The skirt enhanced the look, starting form-fitting before opening into a dramatic, voluminous flair.
Credit: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Deepika Padukone
Deepika defined chic, serving pure, powerful feminine vibes in a bodycon midi dress topped with a solid blue trench coat. She completed the look with a neat bun and stylish strapped stilettos.
Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam delivered a royal yet modern look in an unusual and creatively styled combination: a bandhgala coat with bold puffed sleeves, paired with a matching skirt. She finished the striking outfit with her hair half-open and a selection of delicate, minimalist jewellry.
Credit: Instagram/@sonamkapoor
Shreya Ghoshal
National Award-winning singer Shreya delivered a solid look in a Prussian blue suit, given a striking edge by its subtle embellished patches. Keeping the overall style simple, Shreya accessorised only with minimal jewellery pieces.
Credit: Instagram/@shreyaghoshal
Anoushka Shankar
13-time Grammy-nominated sitarist Anoushka Shankar exuded power in a deep blue, textured gown by Gaurav Gupta. The distinctive one-sided, thinly pleated design led down to her waist, creating a look only she could master. Shankar completed the ensemble with a short bob, a septum nose ring, a classic watch, and rings.
Credit: Instagram/@anoushkashankarofficial