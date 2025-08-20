Samantha Ruth Prabhu shakes up internet with her bold photoshoot

DH Web Desk

Samantha Ruth Prabhu takes center stage as the cover girl for a premier fashion magazine’s August–September 2025 issue, exuding unmatched allure.

Credit: Grazia India

Samantha stole the spotlight with her Grazia magazine cover shoot, leaving fans and fashion lovers spellbound.

She turned up the heat in her latest shoot, wearing nothing but exquisite gold jewellery.

Samantha delivered a look that’s raw, radiant, and beyond beautiful.

Samantha lit up the frame in a breathtaking photoshoot that has her fans raving over her stunning appearance.

Turning heads and sparking conversations, the diva’s daring new look from the photoshoot has set social media ablaze.

