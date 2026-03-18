Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Alia Bhatt: Actresses turning heads with high-octane action roles

DH Web Desk
Deepika Padukone - Aa22xA6
Deepika is set to ignite the screen in Atlee’s AA22xA6. Fans are buzzing about DP's transformation, as she is set to showcase a gritty new side. From landing high-flying kicks to powerful punches, she will be seen in a role unlike anything she’s done before.
Credit: Sun Pictures
Mrunal Thakur - Dacoit
Mrunal fans are up for a massive treat as she embraces action in Dacoit. Her transition is sharp, and she will be seen performing adrenaline-pumping action scenes as she taps into her intense shade.
Credit: Annapurna Studios
Alia Bhatt - Alpha
Alia goes full action in Alpha, the YRF Spy Universe’s first female-led spy thriller. Known for her versatile filmography, she unveils a never-before-seen action avatar in this high-octane spectacle.
Credit: AI-Generated
Priyanka Chopra Jonas - Varanasi
Known for her daring roles, Priyanka makes her Telugu debut with Varanasi. The poster, featuring her in a yellow saree with a gun, captures raw female intensity.
Credit: Sri Durga Arts
Samantha Ruth Prabhu - Maa inti Bangaaram
Samantha is back in "action mode" for Maa Inti Bangaaram, and the buzz is electric. Trading traditional grace for fiery kicks and gunfights, she proves she can handle household chores and underworld threats with equal skill.
Credit: Tra-la-la Moving Pictures