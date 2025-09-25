Sarees to Gowns: Shilpa Shetty’s pink picks are setting major fashion goals

DH Web Desk
Making a statement in a pink satin saree with bold blue detailing, Shilpa paired the drape with a halter-neck blouse that added a touch of contemporary charm. Her look was completed with edgy accessories, including stacked metallic blue rings that stood out in style.
Credit: Instagram/@theshilpashetty
Draped in a rani pink saree, Shilpa exuded glamour with a sequined blouse that boasted daring cuts, giving the traditional drape a modern edge. She elevated the ensemble with arm-length gloves and minimal yet impactful jewellery, including a statement necklace and a sleek kada.
Credit: Instagram/@theshilpashetty
Blending tradition with contemporary flair, Shilpa Shetty stunned in a pink saree gown teamed with a detailed blouse featuring playful danglers. She kept her accessories understated, styling the look with just a bracelet and delicate drop earrings.
Credit: Instagram/@theshilpashetty
Shilpa embraced full-on Barbiecore in a satin pink gown, complete with structured pleats, romantic ruffles, and a bold thigh slit that turned up the drama. She elevated the glam with a striking layered diamond necklace.
Credit: Instagram/@theshilpashetty
Dressed in a pink kurta blouse and a silver-detailed ghagra with a rich border, Shilpa turned heads with her exquisite Rajasthani-inspired look. Her outfit was beautifully complemented by traditional jewellery, including a choker, mathapatti, armlets, and chunky kadas.
Credit: Instagram/@theshilpashetty