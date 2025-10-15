Sarees to Lehengas: Deepika Padukone’s best ethnic fashion choices for Diwali 2025

DH Web Desk
Timeless beauty in beige hues
Deepika’s muted beige ensemble radiates understated luxury. The long, straight-cut kurta with embroidered sleeves and neckline adds a touch of delicate refinement, enhancing her sophisticated aura.
Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Glamour meets tradition
Deepika’s sindoori red Anarkali is the perfect mix of ethnic and glam. With Resham embroidery, sequin work, and gold gota detailing, she completed the look with embroidered palazzos, a matching dupatta, statement jewellery and a gajra bun.
Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Saree soiree done right
Looking every bit regal, Deepika wore a rich purple organza saree, hand-embroidered with pearls, zari, and dori work. The sheer fabric and fine detailing brought out a sophisticated charm, while her bold choker and earrings enhanced the saree’s royal elegance, making it perfect for Diwali.
Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Vision in a red saree
For a show-stopping Diwali look, choose a crimson red Gharchola saree like Deepika's. The rich fabric and detailed embroidery radiate classic elegance, while a golden choker, delicate earrings, and a gajra-adorned bun add the perfect festive touch.
Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
When simplicity turns statement
Deepika stunned in a white silk georgette saree with black shimmer borders. She matched it with a turtleneck blouse, a low bun, and smoky eye makeup, creating the perfect mix of sophistication and festive drama.
Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Bold colours, classic silhouettes
Make a statement this Diwali with a look inspired by Deepika’s glam. She dazzled in a black lehenga with rich golden embroidery, matched with a golden half-sleeve blouse and a delicate organza dupatta. A chic ponytail braid and striking choker brought the entire look together, adding the perfect festive drama.
Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Sequins, sparkle and sophistication
Shine like Deepika this Diwali in a shimmering silver sequin saree. Paired with a matching V-neck blouse, a sleek bun, dewy makeup, and a hint of sparkle, this look is all about radiant festive elegance.
Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Ethereal in embroidered perfection
Deepika looked like a vision in a white sheer saree adorned with subtle feathered accents. She paired it with a blouse detailed in silver mirror work and kept her hair in a neat bun, creating a refined and festive look perfect for Diwali.
Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone