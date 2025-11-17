Sonam Kapoor's latest style statement is a nod to Manipur's artisanal heritage

DH Web Desk
Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor has earned a reputation for putting Indian fashion on the global map.
Credit: Instagram/@east_zimik
Sonam has constantly advocated her platform to highlight indigenous craftsmanship and homegrown brands.
She has consistently highlighted India’s rich artisanal heritage on the global stage, often using her red-carpet appearances to showcase exceptional design talent from the country.
Recently, she participated in an intimate dinner where she was given another opportunity to present the best of Indian fashion.
The Bollywood star hosted Amy Astley, Global Editorial Director and Editor-in-Chief of Architectural Digest, at her Mumbai home for a private evening.
Credit: Instagram/@sonamkapoor
For the occasion, Sonam chose an outfit from East, designed by Manipuri designer Easternlight Zimik. The outfit, an Akha set from their Patrons Collection, is an elegant nod to India’s textile legacy.
Credit: Instagram/@sonamkapoor