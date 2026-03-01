The all-white Holi trend: Top actress-approved looks to rock this season

DH Web Desk
Jhanvi Kapoor
Jhanvi often embraces minimalist whites with subtle textures think breezy cotton or crochet kurtas that feel fresh for Holi fun. This effortless look is perfect for playing with colors all day without sacrificing comfort.
Credit: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
Sara Ali Khan
Sara’s Holi go-to is the classic white kurta or suit. It’s the perfect blank canvas for the festival's colours, blending traditional comfort with a few modern accessories for a look that’s both elegant and easygoing.
Credit: Instagram/@saraalikhan95
Sonal Chauhan
Sonal’s approach to Holi is all about that delicate, dreamy vibe. She usually goes for elegant white pieces with fine detailing, making it the perfect inspiration if you want to look festive while keeping your style polished and understated.
Credit: Instagram/@sonalchauhan
Diana Penty
Diana nails the festive aesthetic with her signature 'all-white' approach. Whether it’s a breezy dress or a traditional set, her look provides a clean, polished canvas that stands out perfectly in every colourful Holi photo.
Credit: Instagram/@dianapenty
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha is redefining Holi style with airy, festive-ready whites. Her outfits are the ultimate mix of glam and ease, designed for someone who wants to look great while actually enjoying the party.
Credit: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl