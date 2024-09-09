TIFF Party: Jennifer Lopez wows in Sabyasachi masterpiece

DH Web Desk
Hollywood icon Jennifer Lopez captivated all attention at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, stunning in a bold nude dress at the Golden Globes party.
Credit: Instagram/@sabyasachiofficial
J.Lo wowed the crowd during her second TIFF appearance, donning a semi-sheer chiffon gown paired with exquisite Sabyasachi jewellery.
The singer was at the festival to endorse her upcoming film, Unstoppable.
Jennifer Lopez poses with Anthony Robles and Judith Robles during the Road to the Golden Globes Party at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at Four Seasons Hotel Toronto.
Jennifer Lopez poses with President of Golden Globes LLC, Helen Hoehne during the Road to the Golden Globes Party at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at Four Seasons Hotel Toronto.
Earlier, Jennifer Lopez made a daring apperance in a silver revenge dress at the TIFF premiere of 'Unstoppable,' marking her first major public appearance since filing for divorce from Ben Affleck.
Credit: Reuters