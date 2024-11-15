Triptii Dimri stuns in red latex dress, leaves fans in awe

DH Web Desk

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star Triptii Dimri stunned everyone with her 'red-hot' avatar at an event held recently in Mumbai.

Credit: Instagram/@tripti_dimri

The diva was seen making a glamorous appearance in a latex dress.

Credit: Instagram/@tripti_dimri

Triptii made her fans go weak on their knees with her beautiful avatar.

Credit: Instagram/@tripti_dimri

She raised temperatures in a red knee-length latex dress.

Credit: Instagram/@tripti_dimri

The Laila Majnu star also took to her social media and gave a glimpse of her sizzling look that is going viral on social media.

Credit: Instagram/@tripti_dimri

Dressed in an all-red latex dress, the Animal actor reminded one of American TV personality Kim Kardashian.

Credit: Instagram/@tripti_dimri

Her latex outfit created quite a buzz, and she totally owned the look.

Credit: Instagram/@tripti_dimri

Svelte beauty Triptii started a social media frenzy with sizzling hot avatar.

Credit: Instagram/@tripti_dimri